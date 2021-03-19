White Bear Lake’s boys basketball season ended with a 76-44 loss to East Ridge on Thursday evening. The Bears were 7-12 and lost their last five. Jack Janicki had 15 points and Max Steiner 10 for the Bears. East Ridge (12-6), beating the Bears for the third time, had Kendall Blue with 22 points and Alex Mattes with 17.
Latest News
- Boys basketball: Bears exit with 76-44 loss to East Ridge
- Girls basketball: Bears blow lead but nip Woodbury 43-42 to advance
- Girla hockey: Cougars power past Blaine 8-5, face Maple Grove in finals
- Boys hockey: Bishop goal in OT lifts Bears over Royals in section opener
- Boys hockey: Centennial blitzes Panthers 9-1 in section
- Jamison family celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
- St. Patrick’s Day shamrock shakers
- Next stop along lake trail, Saputo Station
Most Popular
Articles
- Lino Lakes Council takes action against Ware Road property owner
- Circle Pines developing offer for Down Under property
- New restaurant opening this summer promises 'really good food'
- Lino Lakes Council moves forward with hard court plans at Tower Park
- Middle school activity prompts discussion of privilege at school board meeting
- Indoor gun range planned on Centerville Road
- Corned beef and cabbage – As Irish as apple pie
- Trollhaugen announces expansion amidst busiest year ever
- Jamison family celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
Online Poll
How Irish are you?
Everyone is Irish when we celebrate St. Patrick's Day. What percentage of Irish is in your family history?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.