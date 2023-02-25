White Bear Lake pulled out a close win over Irondale for the second time this season, 57-55, at home on Friday evening. The Bears led 36-22 at halftime and barely held on. Jack Setterlund made one of two free shots with eight seconds left, giving the Bears a two-point lead, and Irondale missed a layup at the buzzer. Jack Janicki netted 23 points and Wyatt Hawks 19 for the Bears (15-7 overall, 12-3 conference). Dane Dedemonces led Irondale (9-13, 5-9) with 20 points. The rematch was similar to their first meeting, when the Bears led by 12 at halftime and the Knights played a strong second half to force overtime with the Bears winning 65-59.
