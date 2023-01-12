White Bear Lake stymied Woodbury 58-43 on Wednesday evening in Woodbury, improving to 5-4. Jack Janicki sank 21 points, Jack Misgen 16, and Wyatt Hawks 16, for the Bears. Caden Narum netted 16 and Marquivion Beasley 15 for the Royals (2-9).

