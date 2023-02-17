Wyatt Hawks led with 22 points as White Bear Lake defeated Roseville Area 64-48 there Tuesday evening. Hawks, a 6-foot-8 senior, shot 8-for-8 on free throws. Jack Janicki added 15 points, Zach Nelson nine and Jack Misgen eight. The Bears are 13-7 overall and 10-3 in conference for second place. Roseville (12-8) had 10 players score, led by William DeVries with nine points.

