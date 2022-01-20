White Bear Lake won on the road over a solid Irondale team 64-56 on Tuesday evening.
"Good win for the guys,” coach Gregory Burke said. “It was nice to be able to pull out a close one against a talented Irondale group who has beaten some really good teams.”
Wyatt Hawks snagged 15 rebounds while scoring 19 points for the Bears (7-8). Jack Janicki logged 20 points and seven rebounds. Jeremy Kolb added 13 points and Jack Misgen nine.
Irondale has an 8-5 record.
“The conference is really tough this year and every game is a battle,” Burke noted. “We are just trying to continue to improve and build confidence.”
