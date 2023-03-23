White Bear Lake extended its memorable season to one more game by defeating Buffalo 66-62 on Wednesday in the consolation round of the state Class 4A tournament. Jack Janicki scored 24 points and Wyatt Hawks 21 for the Bears in action at Concordia-St. Paul. The Bears (22-8), playing in their first state tournament since 2000, will take on Andover in the consolation finals at CSP on Thursday, 6 p.m.  The winner will be the fifth-place team in the tournament.

