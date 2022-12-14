White Bear Lake had four double-digit scorers and defeated Forest Lake 63-57 at home on Tuesday evening. Wyatt Hawks and Jack Misgen each netted 14 points, Zach Nelson 11 and Jeremy Kole 10 for the Bears (1-1) in their first win. Owen Waldoch hit 25 points for the Rangers (0-3).

