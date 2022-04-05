White Bear Lake junior Jack Janicki picked up his third all-Suburban East Conference award in basketball, and was joined by classmate Wyatt Hawks, a first-year starter. A third junior, guard Jack Misgen, got honorable mention, after the Bears posted a 15-13 record including 10-8 in conference.
Gregory Burke, first-year coach, was named coach of the year for both the conference and Section 4AAAA.
Janicki, 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 24.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 steals, sinking 70 three-pointers. He has 1,437 career points with one season left.
Hawks, 6-foot-5 forward, averaged 12 points and 8.3 rebounds. Misgen, 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds.
Janicki got the team MVP and best defensive player awards, and Hawks was named most improved.
Burke said prospects are good for next year: “We’ll have everybody coming back, everything in place. But nothing is guaranteed. We’ll have to work hard as usual.”
