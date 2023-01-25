No. 4 ranked Chanhassen Storm snapped No. 10 White Bear Lake’s nine-game win streak 4-2 on Tuesday evening, while extending their own win streak to 16, at TCO Sports Garden.
After a scoreless first period, Chanhassen (16-1) pumped in three goals in the second period, by Gavin Uhlenkamp, Ben Curtis and Tyler Smith, the last two on power plays.
The Bears (13-3) pulled within 3-2 on the third period on goals by Nolan Roed, 10 seconds after face-off (assisted by Brady Borgestad and Jack Stanius) and by Jack Stanius at 14:50 (assists by Borgestad and Roed). Chanhassen got an empty-netter from Caden Lee with 20 seconds left.
The Storm limited the Bear to 17 shots on goal. They have allowed just 12 goals in their 16-game win streak after losing their opening game to Andover 6-3.
