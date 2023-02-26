White Bear Lake was pushed to overtime by Tartan but prevailed 4-3 on a goal Grady Gallatin on Saturday in the first round of Section 4AA at Aldrich Arena.
The top-seeded Bears (20-5) now face No. 4 Gentry Academy (18-8) in the semifinals on Wednesday, 5 p.m., followed by No. 3 Hill-Murray (12-13-1) vs. No. 7 Woodbury (12-13-1).
The Bears led 3-1 after two, but No. 8 seed Tartan (6-20) caught up with goals by Gavin Buche at 5:58 and Noah Joyce at 9:02.
In the OT, the Bears launched a flurry of shots, and their 10th attempt, by Gavin, found the net just 1:20 after the face-off. The Bears are 5-1 in overtime games this year.
White Beat outshot the Titans 48-19 but their junior goalie Ben Bengura turned away 44 shots.
Tartan’s Brody Laska opened the scoring on a power play a5 4:43 of the first period. The Bears pulled even on Will Distad’s goal at 12:35, then took a 3-1 lead in the second period with Charlie Olsen scoring at 5:56 and Joe Belisle at 8:42.
Nolan Roed and Brady Borgestad made two assists each and Aiden Welch made on. Leo Gabriel made 16 saves.
