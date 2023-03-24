A lot was riding on the final shot of Jack Janicki’s career with White Bear Lake basketball.
The Bears needed at least one free shot from him with 3.1 seconds left to clinch a win over Andover in the state tournament fifth-place game. And, which he probably didn’t know, he was one point short of 2,000 points.
Janicki missed the first shot, but it had been an intentional foul so he got a second attempt, and he swished that one, sewing up a 68-64 win and that lofty personal milestone.
Wyatt Hawks, 6-foot-8 center, was masterful betwen the blocks for 24 points, and Janicki, 6-foot-4 guard, had 20 points, at Concordia-St. Paul. Jack Misgen added nine points, Jeremy Kolb seven, and Jack Setterlund and Zach Nelson four apiece.
The Bears finished 23-8 with the consolation champion trophy in the program’s first state tournament since 2000. They lost in the first round to Wayzata 81-61, then beat Buffalo 66-62 and Andover to close the season on a high note.
Bears coach Gregory Burke received the Section 4AAAA coach of the year honor from peers.
Andover (23-9) is led by a terrific senior guard tandem of Ben Kopetzki, who had 24 points, and Sam Musugnu, who had 22, both scoring the bulk of their points by slashing to the hoop. Kopetze is one of the five Mr. Basketball finalists.
The Bears zoomed to early leads of 16-2 and 24-10. Andover reeled off 13 straight points and it was a close game the rest of the way. The Bears kept spurting ahead by eight to ten points and the Huskies kept scrambling back within a point or two but could never overtake the Bears.
The Bears led 63-60 after Misgen, who had missed three straight free shots, made one of two when fouled with 1:19 left. Hawks then blocked a layup by Kopetze but the Huskies made a defensive stop and got a layup by Musungu to pull within 63-62.
Hawks held off the Huskies momentarily with a dunk for a 65-62 lead and a rebound on the other end, then got fouled but missed a free shot.
With the last 30 seconds ticking way, the Bears had fouls to give, and committed two of them to interrupt Andover’s rhythm, before Janicki’s foul on Kopetzki sent the Huskies star to the line with 13 seconds left. But Kopetzki missed. Nelson rebounded for the Bears, and the Huskies had to foul.
Hawks got hacked and sank two free shots for a 67-62 lead with 9.5 on the clock. Kopetzke quickly made it 67-64 with another penetration with 4.7 seconds left. The Bears inbounded to Janicki, who cradled the ball to his chest and waited for the foul.
