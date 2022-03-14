With a burst of three goals in 47 seconds late in the first period, Mahtomedi took home the third-place trophy in the state Class A hockey tournament, defeating Alexandria 4-2 Saturday morning.
After defeating Mankato East/Loyola 4-1 Wednesday and losing to Warroad 5-4 in overtime Friday, the Zephyrs finished a stellar season 18-11-1 at Xcel Energy Center.
Brycen Berg scored for Alexandria 2:29 into the game and the Cardinals led until the 15th minute.
That’s when Nick Beiersdorf punctured the net at 15:07, followed by Cav Bruner at 15:36 and Jonny Grove at 15:54. Suddenly the Zephyrs were up 3-1.
Alexandria got one back in the second period, by Leo Kompelien on a power play at 9:29, but Mahtomedi quickly answered as Seth Nelson found the net at 10:42.
Making assists for the Zephyrs were Bruner (two), David Wolsfeld, Charlie Drage, Nelson, Brent Gulenchyn and Jake Hodd-Chlebeck.
Ben Dardis closed his remarkable four-year tenure in the nets for Mahtomedi making 21 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.