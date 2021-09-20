Jordan Hull blocked a punt into the end zone for a touchdown, and scored twice on runs, as unbeaten Mahtomedi dominated the second half to defeat Hill-Murray 28-14 Saturday.
The Zephyrs (3-0), down 7-0 at halftime, opened the third quarter with a 70-yard drive, mostly on runs by Hull, who capped it with a two-yard touchdown. Five plays later, Hull broke through to block a punt at the HM 15. The ball skirted into the end zone where Jonathan Harvey dived onto it.
Two more touchdown runs of two yards each, by Nicholas Beiersdorf and Hull, in the fourth quarter made it 28-7 for the Zephyrs, who’ll play at Tartan on Friday night. Joey Heinsch was 4-for-4 on conversions.
For host Hill-Murray (0-3), quarterback Joe McGurran threw TD passes to Rashad McKinley (40 yards) and to Maxwell Nicholson (eight yards).
