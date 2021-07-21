Birchwood resident to root for grandson in Olympics

Dan Ferlic of Birchwood will be glued to the TV set July 29 for an event in the Olympics. So will his son Mike and three daughters, all former White Bear Mariner athletes.
That’s because Mason Ferlic — Mike’s son and Dan’s grandson — is a member of Team USA in the steeplechase event. The semifinals will be held that day, and the finals Aug. 2.
“We are thrilled. I can’t even wrap my brain around it yet. It’s hard to fathom,” said Mike Ferlic, 59, of Roseville. He marvels at the “discipline and determination” that his 27-year-old son — a former Mounds Park Academy and University of Michigan athlete — demonstrated in reaching his goal.
When Mason qualified by placing third in the Team USA trials in Eugene, Oregon June 25, five delirious rooters were pressed against the rail cheering for him — Mike and Charlotte Ferlic, Mason’s girlfriend Catherine, and his brothers Nolan and Evan, all decked out in light blue tee-shirts emblazoned with “GO MASON.”
“We had a perfect view of the final obstacle, which was right in front of us,” Mike said, “and he cleared that, and was ahead of another guy trying to get that third spot. Anything can happen in the last 50 yards. We could not tell where they finished at the end, but we saw results on the scoreboard, and we all screamed, ‘Oh, my God, he got it.’ ”
The group celebrated afterward at the home of a representative of Tracksmith, a running apparel company sponsoring Mason.
Dan Ferlic, 83, was home, watching on TV with friends.
“I kept thinking about things Mason said in an interview about strategy," Dan said, referring to how his grandson had stressed pacing himself both physically and emotionally.
Asked if the family discussed Mason’s Olympics chances over the years, Dan said not much. “We saw him keep improving, but he has had some setbacks, too. But in this event, they say as you get older you get better.”
The steeplechase is a 3,000-meter race with four barriers (or hurdles) and one water pit per lap. With seven laps, there are 28 barriers and seven pits.
Mason’s family will be watching the action on NBC, as no fans are allowed in Japan due to the pandemic. The Olympics will be held from July 23 through Aug. 8.
At Mounds Park Academy in Maplewood, Ferlic was state Class A champion in cross country, the 1600 meters, and 3200 meters. He played soccer through his freshman year, but switched to cross country when a senior told him they needed another runner. “I tried to talk him out of it,” Mike said. “Good thing he didn’t take my advice.”
Mason went to the University of Michigan for its aerospace program and to continue as a distance runner. The Wolverine coaches asked him to try steeplechase as a freshman. He won the event in his first meet and stuck with it.
Ferlic was the NCAA champion as a senior in 2016. In his career, he racked up five Big Ten championships, in steeplechase, 1500 run and 5000 run. Also a five-time All-American, he was named Michigan’s outstanding athlete (all sports) as a senior. He was track team captain. Ferlic earned a masters in aerospace engineering and remains in Ann Arbor pursuing a Ph.D. in statistics.
He went to Olympic trials in 2016 and placed fifth, encouraging in an event where athletes peak in their mid-20s to early 30’s. He kept training and competing the last four years while continuing his education.
“Mason has had plenty of setbacks and disappointments, but he never gave up on himself,” said Mike Ferlic.
Mike was a soccer player at White Bear Mariner, and his sisters Laura, Lisa, and Terry were cross country runners. Terry was a state qualifier in the 800 and in cross country. She placed at nationals five times for UW-Eau Claire, which all four siblings attended.
Now Terry Brunner, she lives in Colorado where she is a teacher. Her husband, a sports marketer, has worked in the past for the U.S. Olympic Committee in Colorado Springs. The couple attended the Olympics in Atlanta and Barcelona together.
“It’s just unbelievable,” said Terry, about Mason. “We are very proud of him. My husband and I know a lot of Olympians. We know you have to have that special touch, special gift, to get there. Mason is a really smart person, and a smart runner.”
Nolan Ferlic, 25, was mainly a soccer player at MPA but joined cross country late his senior season and helped them place second in the state. Nolan and Evan Ferlic were part of a state champion 4x800 team. Evan, 24, went on to the Minnesota Gophers, where he was cross country captain.
Asked about the athletic lineage of Mason and the other Ferlics, Mike cited his wife’s dad, Rollie Steltz, who played semi-pro baseball and basketball in the 1940’s. “He was a great athlete. I could not beat him in ping pong until he was in his 80’s. But he’s bed-ridden now.” Dan Ferlic, who wrestled at a small school in Iowa, said his kids and grandkids must have inherited talent from his wife Marilyn, who passed away in 2015. “Quite a few of her relations have been runners,” Dan said.
All those vibrant gene pools have led to grand adventure for the Ferlic's in 2021 — watching one of their own compete in the Olympics.
