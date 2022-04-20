Best high school gymnast in Minnesota. That is the status earned by Lily Pederson, White Bear Lake sophomore, at the recent state meet for club gymnasts.
Pederson, 15, won all four events and set three state records in Level 10 at the Optional Minnesota State Championships at the Minneapolis Convention Center March 19.
“Lily is the best USA Gymnastics Level 10 in the state,” said Bart Roskoski, Flips co-coach, adding that Pederson is “one of the top five 2024 NCAA Division 1 recruits in the country.”
Virtually all NCAA gymnasts come from clubs, not high school teams, he noted. Club gymnasts compete year round and master higher-difficulty skills.
Pederson scored 9.925 on vault, executing a Yurchenko 1.5 twist, and 9.90 on uneven bars, flowing through a Weiler kip, Maloney pak, and “full-in” dismount. Those were state meet record scores, as was her 39.00 points all-around.
“This has been the most amazing year,” said Pederson. “I have achieved so many goals already this year, breaking 39, making it to the Nastia Cup, winning state.”
Pederson also won balance beam with 9.625 for a routine capped by a double back dismount, and floor exercise with 9.55 including a one-and-a-half step-out to a two-and-a-half front double twist.
“She is powerful, super powerful, and that’s what a lot of college coaches like,” assessed Lori Roskoski, the other Flips coach. “She has a happy, smiling attitude. She loves to perform and it shows through. She is very-detail oriented. A perfectionist.”
The next two individuals were Addalye VanGrinsven (38.875) and Jade Lee (38.775), both of Twin City Twisters. Just over 1,000 gymnasts competed at all levels.
The White Bear Lake-based Flips captured the Level 10 team title for the first time. with a score 115.954, ending a long dynasty by the Twin City Twisters.
“By far the best part of this season was when the Flips level 10 team won state,” said Pederson, longtime member of the club. “One of the best nights ever.”
A Level 10 gymnast since age 11, her previous state meet highlights were winning bars, tying for first on beam, and placing second all-around.
Her bars and vault scores at state were personal bests but she actually scored higher at Nashville Nights in all-around (39.150), floor (9.775), and beam (9.850). That was an invitational, one of seven on the Flips schedule, in early February.
“It is very, VERY hard to break 39,” Pederson said, “especially in Minnesota. A perfect 10 has never been given in Minnesota, as the scoring here is very tough compared to other states.”
Breaking 39 requires “going 4-for-4,” she said: averaging 9.75 per event, with no falls and hitting all routines. “I never thought I would do it once, much less twice.”
Next is a seven-state regional meet April 22, also held at Minneapolis Convention Center, where Pederson will try to qualify for Level 10 nationals for the fifth time. Nationals will be held in May in Arizona. Last year, Pederson placed third all-around at nationals with 38.3, including second on bars, fifth on beam and sixth on vault.
Pederson competed in the prestigious Nastia Liukin Cup in Fort Worth, Texas in February, which was televised live on the Olympic Channel. She placed 12th with 38.125.
Asked about her signature moves, Pederson explained that the Yurchenko 1.5 twist, with a “blind” landing, is one of the harder vaults to execute. “I’d competed this vault a few times prior to this season, but never consistently. This year I competed the 1.5 at every meet. This (at state) was definitely one of my best vaults.”
On bars, the Weiler kip, she said, is a handstand followed by a “hop” to shift hands to a different position, then a drop to circle the low bar. That’s a new skill for her this year; the same as world champion Simone Biles does. The Maloney pak means flinging backwards from the low bar to the high bar, then an immediate return to low bar, which she’s done for several years. The full-in dismount, with a flip then another rotation before landing, is one she added last year.
“I’ve been working on sticking the dismount all year, and finally stuck it at the state meet,” said Pederson, who relished an “awesome” reaction from her coaches and teammates.
Pederson, daughter of Cory and Monica, will start to hear from colleges this summer. Under NCAA rules, coaches have to wait until June 15 after the sophomore year. “My ultimate goal,” she said, “is to receive a full scholarship to a D1 school.”
