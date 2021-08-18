Bears, Zephyrs start fall practices; openers announced

White Bear Lake fall sports teams began practices for the 2021 season began Monday, and the first team in action will be the Bears girls tennis team, hosting Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Opening on Thursday, Aug. 26 will be the girls swim team at the conference relays in St. Paul Park; boys soccer hosting Hill-Murray; and girls soccer at St. Louis Park. The volleyball team will open at a Hopkins tournament Saturday, Aug. 28. The football team will open at home against Blaine on Thursday, Sept. 2. The boys and girls cross country teams get under way at Rosemount on Friday, Sept. 3.
Mahtomedi teams also began practices on Monday. The Zephyr girls tennis team will play in a Stillwater tournament Friday. Opening on Thursday, Aug. 26 will be boys soccer at Duluth Denfeld, the girls swimmers in the conference relays at Simley, and the volleyball team at Burnsville. Girls soccer will open Friday, Aug. 27 at Rochester Mayo. Opening on Friday, Sept. 3 will be boys and girls cross country at Rosemount, and the football team at Apple Valley.
