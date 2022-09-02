White Bear Lake had a terrific first quarter but could not keep up the pace and lost to the Blaine Bengals 24-19 in the football opener Thursday evening in Blaine.
The bulk of the Bears offense was Gavin Knutson passing to Rayshaun Brakes — six times for 197 yards, with touchdowns of 75 yards and 46 yards. Knutson was 14-for-26 for 250 yards overall. Brakes ran for 82 yards in nine totes. The Bears also recovered three Blaine fumbles. But they bogged themselves down with 15 penalties for 100 yards.
The Bears took a quick 13-0 lead with a series of big plays — runs of 40 yards by Brakes and 18 by Knutson that set up Chris Heim’s three-yard touchdown, Brakes’ 75-yard dash untouched with a short toss from Knutson, and fumble recoveries by Imeleya Stanton (forced by Tolu Oyekunle on a strip sack) and Henry Willcoxon (forced by Mike Delaney).
However, Knutson threw an interception in the second quarter and it was all Blaine after that. The Bengals scored on a Frank Daniels pass to Matthew Plankers from 38 yards, runs of 11 yards by Mike Douglas and 17 by Daniels — and a 34-yard field goal and three conversions by Kendall Stadden, the girls soccer all-stater who beat the Bears with a last-second field goal last year.
The Bears had 240 yards in the first quarter but only 189 more the rest of the game, 46 of those on Knutson’s long strike to Brakes with 2:28 left that closed the gap.
WBL — Chris Heim 3 run (Eli Treichel kick)
WBL — Rayshaun Brakes 75 pass from Gavin Knutson (kick blocked)
Blaine — Matthew Plankers 38 pass from Frank Daniels (Kendall Stadden kick)
Blaine — Michael Douglas 11 run (Stadden kick)
Blaine — Stadden 37 field goal
Blaine — Daniels 17 run (Stadden kick)
WBL — Brakes 46 pass from Knutson (run failed)
Team — Rushing: 33-179 … Passing: 14-26-250 … Turnovers: 2 (interception, fumble) … Penalties-yards: 15-100
Rushing — Brakes 9-82, Knutson 7-41, Heim 3-11, Cole Sather 9-36, Matt Currier 4-8, Michael Delaney 1-1
Passing — Knutson 14-26-250, 1 int
Receiving — Brakes 6-157, Vatel Henderson 4-20, Sather 1-18, Currier 1-8, Heim 1-3
Fumble recoveries — Imeleyo Stanton, Henry Wilcox, Devin Mueller
Tackles for loss — Aiden Akins 1-(3), Stanton 1 (-1), Delaney 1 (-8), Nick Asper 1 (-1)
Team — Rushing: 30-148 … Passing: 8-18-153 … Turnovers: 3 (3 fumbles) …. Penalties-yards: 5-45
Rushing — Noah Skaalarud 18-46, Daniels 6-64, Douglas 6-38
Passing — Daniels: 8-18-153, 0 int
Receiving — Tyler Terry 3-57, Plankers 3-80, Donovan Torgerson 1-7, Skaalarud 1-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.