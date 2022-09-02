White Bear Lake had a terrific first quarter but could not keep up the pace and lost to the Blaine Bengals 24-19 in the football opener Thursday evening in Blaine.

The bulk of the Bears offense was Gavin Knutson passing to Rayshaun Brakes — six times for 197 yards, with touchdowns of 75 yards and 46 yards. Knutson was 14-for-26 for 250 yards overall. Brakes ran for 82 yards in nine totes. The Bears also recovered three Blaine fumbles. But they bogged themselves down with 15 penalties for 100 yards.

