After two seasons pitching for a struggling White Bear Lake team, Derrick Smith has moved on to a strong Division I college program, North Carolina State.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound right-hander with a 95-mph fast ball was discovered on the summer baseball circuit, as are most D-I recruits. Recruited by, and committed to, NC State before his junior year, Smith has already left home and started college life.
“We’re having practices and taking classes, getting an early start,” said Smith, contacted Monday at his dormitory in Raleigh, N.C. Most of the recruits are already there.
Even for a pitcher as overpowering as Smith, who was one of seven finalists for the Mr. Baseball Award, wins were hard to come by in high school.
Smith started the 2022 season with a no-hitter against Forest Lake, winning 2-0, but managed just one more win for the Bears, who finished 7-16. Facing the top opponents, and battling some arm trouble, he finished with a 2-4 record and 3.33 ERA in 40 innings. He struck out 59 batters, and got his second all-conference award.
In Smith’s junior year, the Bears had a 4-18 record. He pitched in all four wins.
“It was frustrating at times, not winning games that are winnable,” Smith reflected, “but I had a great bond with those guys, and we had a good time overall.”
One regret about his last prep season was that he hit only .125, although, having honed a keen batting eye, he drew 15 walks along with his six hits. “That was my worst year hitting. I usually hit a lot better than that,” said Smith, who played first base when not pitching.
Assistant coach Cory Hazard described Smith as “an absolute power” on the mound. “When he hits his spots, he is unstoppable. Even when he isn't spotting up to the best of his ability, he knows his fastball can blow by the best of them.”
His summer record with the Minnesota Icemen AAU team was much better. One highlight was helping the Icemen capture a national Prep Baseball Report tournament championship last summer. He won only game he pitched (they were 8-1-1) and batted over .300 with a bases-loaded homer in one of the wins.
Along with his heater, Smith said that his “punch-out” pitches are “a downward slider that breaks out of a zone” and a change-up on the corners.
Smith has joined a North Carolina State program that reached the College World Series final four in 2021 (they were not permitted to continue due to a Covid outbreak) and finished 37-19. This season, the Wolfpack, under longtime coach Elliott Avent, went 36-21, although they didn’t get an NCAA berth.
“I think they are going to be very good, and I liked their player development program, which will help me reach my goal of pro baseball,” Smith said about his decision to attend NC State.
About his goals there, he said, “I expect to be a reliever, a closer, my freshman year, and work my way up to starting by my sophomore or junior year.”
Smith was throwing 87-88 mph after his sophomore season when Wolfpack pitching coach Clint Chrysler scouted him and got his commitment. Smith said the Wolfpack staff liked his potential to throw well into the 90’s, along with his size. “I had a big, strong frame, and they could see I had the makeup to get bigger,” said Smith.
Smith’s brother, Dominic, also a splendid athlete, was All-MIAC wide receiver for Augsburg as a sophomore last fall, catching 69 passes, 14 of them for touchdowns. He set a Bears single-season yardage record as a senior.
The brothers both played football and football growing up. Dominic played baseball through high school. Derrick dropped football after eighth grade to concentrate on his best sport.
“My father was a football player, at St. Paul Central, and my mother was in track,” said Smith, asked his family athletic history. “We have an aunt who played softball, and she bought us our first gloves, and got us started.”
Along with playing baseball, Smith plans to major in sports management at North Carolina State.
