White Bear Lake ran wild for 486 yards on Friday evening in posting a 45-20 victory over the Anoka Tornadoes in Anoka.
Cole Sather scored his first three touchdowns of the season for the Bears (4-2) on runs of two, 25 and one yard, while gaining 78 yards in 15 carries.
Kesean Lipscomb was the workhorse with 29 totes for 196 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown. Rayshaun Brakes had a six-yard scoring run while rambling for 150 yards in 11 carries.
Michael Delaney notched a defensive touchdown, picking up a fumble and racing 31 yards. Eli Treichel, the Bears reliable kicker on extra points and kickoffs, attempted a field goal for the first time and made it from 28 yards to close the scoring.
A week after Gavin Knutson passed for 389 yards in a 35-28 loss to unbeaten Stillwater, the Bears parked their air game with Knutson hitting four of 10 for 24 yards.
Anoka (1-5) was within 35-20 at halftime, getting a pair of scoring passes, but got blanked in the second half.
There's a Pumpkin Bowl trophy for this game, won by the Bears. Anoka is the self-proclaimed Halloween capital of the world.
The Bears will host Osseo (3-3) on Friday.
WBL — Cole Sather 2 run (Eli Treichel kick)
WBL — Michael Delaney 31 fumble recovery return (Treichel kick)
WBL — Rayshaun Brakes 6 run (Treichel kick)
Anoka — Trey Borchers 11 pass from D. Ellis (kick failed)
Anoka — Ethan Massman 4 run (Massman run)
WBL — Sather 25 run (Treichel kick)
WBL — Kesean Lipscomb 25 run (Treichel kick)
Anoka — Eli Paulson 30 pass from Ellis (Borchers pass from Ellis)
WBL — Sather 1 run (Treichel kick)
WBL — Treichel 28 field goal
Rushing — Bears 71-486, Anoka 14-29
Passing — Bears 4-10-24, 0 int; Anoka 11-24-171, 2 int
Offensive plays-yards — Bears 81-510, Anoka 38-200
First downs — Bears 30, Anoka 8
Turnovers — Bears 0, Anoka 1 (fum)
Penalties-yards — Bears 7-63, Anoka 2-10
Rushing — Kesean Lipscomb 29-196, Rayshaun Brakes 11-150, Cole Sather 15-78, Gavin Knutson 3-14, Imeleyo Stanton 1-11, Matt Currier 1-11, Avian Atkins 2-8, Connor Podewills 2-7, Harvey Wildcoxson 2-7, Chris Heim 1-4
Passing — Knutson 4-10-24, 0 int
Receiving — Vatel Henderson 1-12, Michael Delaney 14, Brakes 1-4, Travis Domschot 1-4
Tackles for loss — Heim 3 (-12), Jontay Vaulx 1 (-5), Aiden Akins1 (-5)
