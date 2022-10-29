White Bear Lake advanced to the second round of playoffs for the first time since 2014 with a 28-23 win over the Anoka Tornadoes at home Friday evening.
The Bears (7-2) rushed for 318 yards and built a 28-9 lead before Anoka (1-8) scored two late touchdowns to close the gap. The Bears beat the Tornadoes 45-20 on Oct. 7.
The Bears will play at Lakeville South (7-2) next Friday. The No. 4 ranked Cougars beat Burnsville 52-6.
Rayshaun Brakes had a 28-yard touchdown run and totaled 108 yards in 12 carries. Chris Heim had a four-yard touchdown and totaled 99 yards in 12 carries. Kesean Lipscomb added 70 yards in 11 carries.
The other touchdowns were a 22-yard run by Cole Sather, and Gavin Knutson’s pass to Vatel Henderson from 36 yards. Knutson completed four of nine for 56 yards, with Henderson catching three for 54.
The Bears had no turnovers but had to overcome 13 penalties for 124 yards. They outgunned the Tornadoes by just 374 to 341.
Last year, the Bears ended a string of losing seasons by finishing 6-2 in the regular season but lost to Lakeville North in the first round of playoffs.
Anoka ………….….… 3 6 0 14 — 23
White Bear Lake .…. 14 9 7 7 — 28
Anoka — Cham Kouame 36 field goal
WBL — Rayshaun Brakes 28 run (Eli Treichel kick)
WBL — Cole Sather 22 run (Treichel kick)
Anoka — Eli Paulson 16 pass from Peyton Podany (kick failed)
WBL — Vatel Henderson 36 pass from Gavin Knutson (Treichel kick)
WBL — Chris Hem 4 run (Treichel kick)
Anoka — Paulson 1 run (Couame kick)
Anoka — Ethan Massman 8 pass from Podany (Kouame kick)
Rushing — Bears 49-318, Anoka 22-137
Passing — Bears 4-9-56, 0 int; Anoka 13-31-204, 1 int
Offensive plays-yards — Bears 58-374, Anoka 53-341
First downs — Bears 15, Anoka 17
Penalties — Bears 13-124, Anoka 5-30
Turnovers — Bears 0, Anoka 1 (int)
Rushing — Brakes 12-108, Heim 15-99, Kesean Lipscomb 11-70, Sather 2-27, Knutson 5-8, Matt Currier 3-4, Henry Wilcoxon 1-0
Passing — Knutson 5-9-56, 0 int
Receiving — Henderson 3-54, Brakes 1-2
Tackles for loss — Tolu Oyeklunle 2 for -19, Heim 2 for -4, Aiden Akin 1 for -8, Damarion Pollars 1 for -7, Austin Gibson 1 for -2, Isaac Kibagendi 1 for -1
Interception — Devin Mueller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.