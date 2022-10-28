The White Bear Lake Mountain Bike Team capped its 10th season of operation Oct. 15-16 competing in the state’s All Team Finale at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm. It was chilly (low 30’s) and the riders dealt with snow, sleet, and mud splattering on them.
Bear highlights at Chisholm were sophomore Isaac Lindholm placing second of 152 riders in the two-lap boys race; sophomore co-captain Gretchen Blankenship placing 13th of 51 in the two-lap girls race; and junior co-captain Damon Gray placing 76th of 165 in the three-lap boys race.
White Bear Lake is one of 67 club teams in the Minnesota Cycling Association, which held nine events over seven weeks. The Bears raced at Xcel Energy Mountain Bike Park in Shakopee, Lake Rebecca in Rockford, White Tail Ridge in River Falls (WI), Detroit Mountain Ski Hill in Detroit Lakes, and Chisholm.
This year’s roster had 47 riders in grades 7-12 under head coach Andy Engen and assistant Kathy Hawks. In meets, Lindholm, Blankenshp, and freshman Angus Levins regularly placed in the top ten in two- and three-lap races. The top level is four-lap races and the Bears don’t enter them.
The club competes in Division I, the larger of two, but has a relatively small roster and is always looking for new riders.
“We are actively recruiting new riders, especially female riders, to build our team,” Hawks said in a press release. “All you need is a mountain bike, helmet, and an adventurous attitude. There are no try-outs, no cuts. Everyone who wants to ride and race, can. No experience necessary.”
They have two or three practices per week at venues around the metro such as Carver Lake Park, Sunfish Lake Park, Battle Creek Regional Park, and River Falls, WI.
