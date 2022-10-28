The White Bear Lake Mountain Bike Team capped its 10th season of operation Oct. 15-16 competing in the state’s All Team Finale at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm. It was chilly (low 30’s) and the riders dealt with snow, sleet, and mud splattering on them.

Bear highlights at Chisholm were sophomore Isaac Lindholm placing second of 152 riders in the two-lap boys race; sophomore co-captain Gretchen Blankenship placing 13th of 51 in the two-lap girls race; and junior co-captain Damon Gray placing 76th of 165 in the three-lap boys race. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.