Claire

Claire Odmark capped a four-year career with the Wisconsin Badgers.

 U of Wisconsin photo

Following is a report on White Bear Lake athletes involved in autumn college sports.

Claire Odmark capped her four-year Big Ten soccer career with the Wisconsin Badgers this fall, notching one goal and one assist in 18 games for the Badgers (11-5-3). The 5-foot-11 forward had seven career goals, four as a junior. One highlight was scoring the clinching goal in a shootout against Northwestern as a sophomore. “Playing in the Big Ten was very intense. No games or goals were handed to us. Every game was a battle,” said Odmark. “It was so fun to compete against and with extremely talented players.” With the Bears, Odmark tallied 59 goals in 54 games, and made all-metro and all-state as a junior before an injury-shortened senior year.

