Following is a report on White Bear Lake athletes involved in autumn college sports.
Claire Odmark capped her four-year Big Ten soccer career with the Wisconsin Badgers this fall, notching one goal and one assist in 18 games for the Badgers (11-5-3). The 5-foot-11 forward had seven career goals, four as a junior. One highlight was scoring the clinching goal in a shootout against Northwestern as a sophomore. “Playing in the Big Ten was very intense. No games or goals were handed to us. Every game was a battle,” said Odmark. “It was so fun to compete against and with extremely talented players.” With the Bears, Odmark tallied 59 goals in 54 games, and made all-metro and all-state as a junior before an injury-shortened senior year.
Ben Vanderbosch capped a five-year tenure in Division I cross country as Portland State’s No. 6 runner this fall. He finished 97th of 219 entrants with a 10K time of 30:28 in the West Regional, helping the Vikings place seventh of 31 teams. He placed 34th among 77 in the Big Sky meet. One highlight was achieving his 8K personal best of 24:53 at the L&C Invitational, placing 17th of 345. He ran for Montana previously and made Big Sky all-academic five times.
Mike Rohlinger, another Division I cross country runner, a sophomore at Kansas State, placed 67th of 80 in the Big 12 Conference meet.
Kayla Anderson and Lauren Eckerle are members of the South Dakota State soccer team that went 13-1-5, not losing until their final game. Anderson, junior forward, played in 13 games, notching three goals. Eckerle, freshman midfielder, tallied two goals and one assist in 19 games. Anderson scored a team-record 61 goals for the Bears. Eckerle was a four-time all-conference pick.
Dominic Smith was the second-leading receiver for the Augsburg football team (6-4) as a sophomore with 51 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns. Nico Brown, sophomore defensive lineman, played in seven games, notching five tackles and one sack.
Zachary Classen, Gustavus Adolphus senior football lineman, 6-foot-1 and 282 pounds, has started at left guard for three years. He helped the Gusties post a 7-3 record and lead the MIAC in scoring this year with 39.6 points per game.
Will Flemons, sophomore cornerback for Mayville State (3-8), made 36 tackles (21 solo), five pass breakups and one interception.
William Lemire, Bemidji sophomore, 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, started at left tackle on offense, helping the Beavers post a 10-2 record and lead the NSIC in scoring with 37 points per game. He was named to the all-NSIC second team. Brice Peters, sophomore receiver, caught 14 passes in eight games for 163 yards and one touchdown.
Sam Verkerke, UW-Eau Claire sophomore cross country runner, finished 28th with an 8K time of 25:26 in the Division III North Regional in Northfield, helping the Bluegolds place fifth among 26 teams. Verkerke placed 21st in the WIAC (conference) meet.
Other ex-Bears on college cross county rosters are Ernie Mattson at Iowa State, Ben McLaughlin at UW-Eau Claire, Trevor Locke at UW-Stout, Sage Durdle at UW-River Falls, Logan Tanttu at North Central (Chicago) and Max Nelson at Santa Clara.
Other ex-Bears on college football rosters are Zach Pratt at Bethel, Tanner Doschot and Dylan Larson at Gustavus Adolphus, Lukę Parzyćk and Connor Gerrell at UW-Stout, Anthony Lewis-Royal at Central Lakes Community College, Brandon Berwald at Saddleback Community College, Jeremiah Peterson at Dordt College, and David Love at Northwestern-St. Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.