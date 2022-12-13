White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.