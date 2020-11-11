White Bear Lake, playing its second game in five days, was overwhelmed by perennial power Lakeville North 49-14 at home Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers, who are 3-2 with losses to two unbeaten teams, led 28-7 in the first quarter and 42-7 at halftime. They rushed for 296 yards.
“Lakeville North is a Top 10 team year in and out, so if you don’t execute, you will pay, and we did,” Bear coach Ryan Bartlett said. “We have some adversity now with injuries and some other guys out, so it's all about how we respond.”
For the Bears (1-4), touchdowns were tallied by Spencer Oxton on a seven-yard pass from Branden Berwald in the first quarter and by Anthony Lewis-Royal on a four-yard run in the fourth. Michael McCormack booted the extra points.
Lakeville’s Logan Freeburg scored on runs of 49, 61, and 14 yards, all in the first period, and totaled 127 yards in four carries. Gunnar Swetala scored from 37 and one yard on his only two carries. Gavin Schraufnagel rushed 11 times for 102 yards and a 37-yard score. Matt Miller passed to Reed Smith for a 19-yard TD.2
The Bears rushed for only 16 yards and passed for 195. Berwald hit 22 of 34 with one picked off. Tanner Domschot caught seven for 98 yards, Kaleb Kirschling three for 28, Alec Lockwood three for 21, John McBride three for 19, Oxton five for 14, Reyshawn Brakes two for 14, and Lewis-Royal one for 15.
