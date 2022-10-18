Two new members of the White Bear Lake Athletic Hall of Fame were introduced at the football game Friday evening.
They are Colleen (Tuckner) Kaiminaauao, White Bear Lake Class of 1999, and Tony Zajac, White Bear Mariner Class of 1983.
Kaiminaauao led the Bear volleyball team to a third-place finish in the state tournament as a senior. A powerful middle hitter, she earned all-state, all-state tournament, all-metro, all-region and all-conference honors. A three-year starter in volleyball, she also was in track, softball and basketball.
Kaiminaauao continued her volleyball career at North Dakota State, where she was team captain and helped the Bison win their conference and place fifth in the nation. She earned all-conference and all-region honors.
Zajac was a center on Mariner’s state runner-up hockey team in 1982 and collected six all-conference awards in football, hockey and baseball. A two-time all-stater in football as a quarterback, defensive back and kicker, he helped the Dolphins win 21 of 27 games over three years. He was a power-hitting shortstop, outfielder and pitcher in baseball.
Zajac continued his football career at St. Thomas, where he started three years, made Division III All-America as a senior and was all-MIAC twice, playing defensive back and kicker.
Their selection was announced by Brian Peloquin, activities director
