Julia (Mahre) Rette and Tim Hermann were introduced as new White Bear Lake Athletic Hall of Fame members at the Bears football game Friday.
Julia Mahre, Class of 2004, was a two-time all-state pick in softball, and all-conference four times. In soccer, she helped the Bears place third in the state and made the all-tournament team as a defender. She also played basketball. Mahre continued in softball at Gustavus Adolphus and was named all-MIAC all four season. She graduated with Gustie career records for home runs, total bases, runs, and hits.
A nurse in labor and delivery at Abbott Northwestern, she lives in Lino Lakes with husband John Rette and their three children.
Hermann was a distinguished Bear at the start of his sports career, as an athlete, and at the end, as their activities director. The 1969 graduate was captain and all-conference in football and baseball, also playing basketball. He played both ways on the unbeaten 1968 football team. He continued in baseball and football at St. Olaf and was named to the Oles’ Hall of Fame in 2004.
Hermann was a teacher, coach and administrator at six high schools and two colleges, serving as assistant football coach for two North Dakota State national champs. He earned numerous awards as activities director in the last 15 years of his career, the final seven at White Bear Lake. In retirement, he lives in Idaho with wife Kathy. They have two sons and four grandchildren.
