White Bear Lake junior gymnasts Laney Gunderson and Grace Squires placed ninth and 12th all-around, respectively, at the state Class 2A meet Saturday at Champlin Park.
Gunderson scored 36.900 all-around. She placed 11th on floor exercise with 9.450, 13th on balance beam 9.125, 18th on uneven parallel bars with 9.175, and 39th on vault with 9.15.
Squires scored 36.624 all-around. She placed eighth on beam with 9.225, 20th on bars with 9.125, 35th on floor with 9.125, and 38th on vault with 9.15.
It was the third state trip for each, and the first time they’ve qualified in all-around.
Bear senior Lia Zimmerman placed 40th on beam with 8.275 after qualifying with a career-best 9.125 at the section meet.
