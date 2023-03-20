White Bear Lake will face Wayzata on Tuesday in their first state boys basketball tournament game since 2000.
The Bears (21-7) and the No. 3 seeded Trojans (24-4) will tip off at 4 p.m. in the last of four Class 4A games at Target Center. In the same bracket are No. 2 Lakeville North (26-3) vs. Buffalo (23-6) at 2 p.m. In the other bracket are No. 1 Park Center (26-2) vs. Andover (22-7) at 10 a.m. and No. 4 Minnetonka (23-6) vs. No. 5 Eastview (22-7) at noon.
Semifinals will be 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, with finals Saturday, 8 p.m. Consolation games will be 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday.
The Bears have one distinction in the state field. “In all the other section, the No. 1 seed won. We were the only exception,” said Bear coach Gregory Burke. The No. 2 seeded Bears won the Section 4AAAA title game over No. 1 East Ridge 57-55.
Burke “goes way back” with Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler. “I coached him on the freshman team at UW-Superior,” Burke said. “Then he transferred to St. Thomas and was an All-American there. He’s a great coach. So I hope he learned a few things from me.”
Reflecting on the sectionals, where the Bears had two-point wins over Stillwater (52-50) and East Ridge, he said, “Our guys were used to playing in close games.” That’s because they had won their last four regular season games by a total of eight points.
The Bears’ last loss was at Edina 72-54 on Saturday, Feb. 11, in an afternoon game after a loss to East Ridge the night before. “We had a talk and did some soul searching after the Edina game,” Burke said.
They came back with a double-overtime win at Maple Grove (which finished 21-7) and have now won 10 straight, the longest win streak in the Class 4A field.
The Bears, pretty much an all-senior group that’s played together since grade school, are thrilled to be the school’s first state tourney team since 2000.
“It’s very exciting,” Wyatt Hawks said. “We’ve all been friends forever and always working for this opportunity. It’s a great feeling.”
Jack Janicki said he’ll be “excited to see the White Bear Lake community in downtown Minneapolis” rooting for the Bears.
