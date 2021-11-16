White Bear Lake diver Gianna McLeod will cap an excellent career with her first state tournament appearance, earned with a fourth-place finish in Section 4AA on Friday at Stillwater.
McLeod, the only consistent first- or second-place finisher on the team the last three years, will be the program’s first state participant since Melina Hughes went in 2017 in the butterfly and 50 freestyle events.
The senior three-sport athlete earned a score of 356.95, finishing behind divers from Woodbury, Mounds View and Stillwater. Top four divers in each section advance. State meet prelims will be held Thursday evening at the University of Minnesota.
“Some of the best divers in the state are in our section so I am very happy with finishing fourth,” said McLeod, who placed fifth in the last two section meets. “I have been wanting to go to state ever since middle school, so I am very excited to make it this year.”
McLeod, who’s also in Nordic Ski and golf, holds school records for both six dives (240) and 11 dives (373).
“My best dives are my inward one and a half, and my front two and half,” she assessed. “My front one and a half, and my reverse dive, are the two that I struggle with the most.”
Head coach Tia Quirk cited McLeod as an “outstanding competitor but an even better teammate” who constantly lifts other girls up during practices. The divers are coached by Annette Crews and assistant Elijah Heggernes.
Lucy Borofka, Bear sophomore swimmer, reached finals in two events, placing fourth in the 50 freestyle with 24.45 and fifth in the 100 free with 55.97, both season bests. The top two advance to state in swimming events.
“Lucy is one of many underclassmen who really stepped up this season and left it all in the pool,” Quirk said. “Her hard work and determination really shined through in every event she swam.”
Also scoring points were: Lily Jenkins, 12th in the 50 freestyle; Ella Maas, 12th in backstroke; Emma Masso, 14th in butterfly; Gabby Perron, 14th in 500 freestyle; Grace Conroy, 15th in diving; and Madilynn Aubin, 16th, in diving. The Bears top relay finish was fourth in the 400 freestyle with Jenkins, Kaisa Brown, Masso and Borofka in 4:03.20.
Team scoring was Stillwater 627, Woodbury 468.5, Mounds View 321.5, Roseville 250, White Bear Lake 147, Tartan 101 and North St. Paul 52.
