White Bear Lake won its regular-season finale in overtime, edging Woodbury 27-24 on Wednesday evening in Woodbury.
The Bears will take a 2-3 record into sectionals, facing Champlin Park (also 2-3) there Tuesday evening. All teams had a six-game schedule during this pandemic shortened season. The Bears did not get to play one opponent, East Ridge.
The Bears took a 14-0 first quarter lead on a two-yard touchdown run by quarterback Brandon Berwald and a big play by Spencer Oxton, who intercepted a pass and returned it 50 yards to score.
Woodbury (3-2) uncorked two long touchdown passes to pull even, both from Donald West to Blake Rohrer, covering 68 yards in the first period and 62 yards in the third period. Later in the third, West’s one-yard TD gave the Royals the lead 21-14.
The Bears knotted the score with 8:48 left in the game with Berwald hitting Kaleb Kirchling for a 20-yard touchdown and Jeff Odamtten kicking his third extra point.
In the overtime, Woodbury settled for a field goal on fourth down as the Bear defense held, and the Bears pulled out the victory on Berwald’s one-yard run on fourth down.
(0) comments
