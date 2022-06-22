Four members of the White Bear Lake boys lacrosse team got all-conference honors and five made all-section after the Bears compiled an 11-4 overall record, including 6-3 in conference.
Shae Raeburn, senior midfielder, was a Star-Tribune all-metro second-team pick as a face-off specialist. He was successful on 238 of 298 face-offs, and led with 149 ground balls as well.
Named all-Suburban East were Raeburn; Brock Ollila, senior goalkeeper; Mario Bailey, junior midfielder; and Devin Mueller, sophomore attacker. Named all-section were Raeburn, Ollila, Bailey, Mueller and senior defender Alex Lockwood.
Mueller led the Bears scoring with 26 goals and 24 assists for 50 points, followed by Riley Miller (14-34-48), Bailey (25-18-43), Raeburn (24-7-31), and Nick Karni (19-9-28). Ollila compiled a .642 save percentage and 6.12 goals-against-average.
