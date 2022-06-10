White Bear Lake’s bid for a state softball championship was foiled by a team they had beaten twice in conference play Thursday.
The top-seeded Bears got past Lakeville South 3-0 on a shutout by Chloe Barber and a three-run home run by Jordyn Meyer in the the morning at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
The Bears then fell to Forest Lake 3-2 in the afternoon Class 4A semifinals.
Meyer again drove home the runs with a two-run single, but other than those two big swings by the senior shortstop, the Bears could not get much going, with just seven hits in the two games.
“Our offense was pretty flat today. Combination of good pitching, possibly the early morning we are not used to playing in,” Bear coach Kaity Wightman said.
The Bears (22-4) will close this memorable season in the third-place game against Hopkins (18-7) on Friday at 11 a.m.
White Bear Lake, in its fifth state trip and first since 2002, was voted the No. 1 seed by tournament coaches in large part because of their 6-2 record against Top Ten ranked teams — including 2-0 and 7-2 conquests of Forest Lake on the way to the Suburban East Conference title.
However, the Rangers (21-5) have gone 9-1 since that beat-down in White Bear Lake on May 12, losing only to Brainerd 2-1, and will get another shot at Brainerd (26-0) in the championship game Friday. And for the second straight year, Forest Lake beat the champion of their conference in the state tournament (Stillwater last year).
“Forest Lake is a fantastic team,” Wightman said. “The regular season was a different time; it's a different season come sections and state. Everyone has gotten better as the season went on, and when you're at this point in the season and see someone three times, you know its going to be a battle.”
Bears 3, Lakeville South 0
Chloe Barber fired her 12th shutout of the season, allowing just one single, striking out 12 batters. However, she walked six, and it was touch-and-go in the seventh inning when she was missing the strike zone and the Cougars (14-12) loaded the bases
Their best hitter was at the plate with two outs: eighth-grade phenom Trinity Jensen, who’s hitting about .480 and had their only hit of the game. But Barber got her on a called third strike with a full count.
Meyer blasted a no-doubt, line-drive home run to straightaway left field, on a 3-1 count, with two runners aboard in the third inning.
“Inside pitch. Maybe a slider. That felt so good,” said Meyer about her eighth homer of the season.
“Jordyn’s home run was big for us,” Wightman said. “That gave us a big spark and was obviously the only runs we needed for the game.”
The Bears had only three hits and one walk off Lakeville right-hander Madeline Nutter, who struck out eight. Lakeville made four errors.
Forest Lake 3, Bears 2
The Bears trailed 3-0 before Meyer singled home two runs in the fifth inning against starter Avery Muellner. But 3-2 was as close as the Bears got.
Hannah Tong, their top pitcher, relieved and got the last seven outs, allowing no hits. In the seventh, Meyer was hit by pitch with one out, but Tong got Meyer and Addison Bachmeier on pop-ups to end the game.
Barber allowed just three hits, striking out eight, but gave up seven walks and a hit batsman, helping the Rangers scratch for their three runs. They had just one RBI hit, a single by Ruby LeMere.
Bears had a double play in the top of the seventh when right fielder Clara Griebel snagged a sinking line drive and doubled runner off first, helping keep them within one run.
