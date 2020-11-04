In the rare occasion of a high school football game played on the day of a presidential election, the White Bear Lake Bears hosted the Roseville Raiders on Tuesday afternoon.
Roseville handed the Bears a 20-14 loss, the key play being a kick return for a touchdown as time ran out in the first half, in White Bear Lake. Both teams are 1-2.
The November date for a regular season game, and having it played on a Tuesday, were both were results of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season started six weeks late because of it. The Bears had not played in 18 days due to a player being tested positive. The Roseville game was rescheduled from Friday night. Roseville’s week one game with East Ridge was canceled and the Bears’ week three game with East Ridge was postponed.
The Bears scored with eight seconds left in the first half and expected to head into the break behind by just 14-8. However, Graham Gerlach took the subsequent kickoff 90 yards, dodging tacklers down the right sideline, making the score 20-8. Had the Bears been able to tackle him anywhere along the way, and they still had chances in the last 15 yards, the score would have been remained 14-8.
Roseville scored all 20 points in the second period without gaining a whole lot of yards from scrimmage. They had a 48-yard drive after a shanked punt by the Bears, capped by Ricky Weber’s two-yard run, then a 47-yard drive after a Bear fumble, capped by Weber throwing to Mickey Otis for a seven-yard score. And, as the clock struck zero, Gerlach’s kickoff return.
The Bears pulled within 14-8 as Branden Berwald completed four passes on a drive capped by his screen toss to Spencer Oxton for an eight-yard score. Oxton scored from the 1 1/2 yard line for a two-pointer after a Roseville offside penalty.
The Bears scored with 9:10 left in the game on Berwald’s one-yard sneak (actually just a few inches, on a third-down play) to close the gap to 20-14. A high snap to the QB botched their two-point attempt.
The Bears were not able to get any closer as Roseville held unto the ball for all but three plays of the remaining nine minutes. They forced a three-and-out in the Bears’ only possession, helped by a sack of Berwald. Roseville picked up two first drives in their first possession after the Bears touchdown, and three more in their final possession, mostly on straight-ahead runs.
The Bears are schedule to host Lakeville North on Saturday, 1 p.m., and close the regular season at Woodbury the following Wednesday, 7 p.m. No decision has been reached on making up the East Ridge game.
