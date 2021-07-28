Christine “Tia” Quirk is the new White Bear Lake girls swimming coach, taking over that position while also joining the district staff as a communications specialist.
The former Hill-Murray athlete replaces Natalie Straus, who stepped down after three seasons.
“Tia is an enthusiastic and student-centered coach,” said Brian Peloquin, activities director. “She brings a wealth of experience competing at the high school and college level, as well as coaching at the high school level. We are excited to have her join the team.”
For the past five years, Quirk has been a TV news producer with KAAL in Rochester and KSTP in St. Paul, while coaching with Rochester Swim Club and then Woodbury High School as an assistant. She was offered the swimming position and later the communications position by the district.
Quirk swam for Hill-Murray in grades 7-12. She was assistant captain as a senior and qualified for the state meet in the 200 freestyle relay. She had several top-five section finishes in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. She was a college swimmer at St. Francis College, a Division I team in Brooklyn, N.Y., on full scholarship, serving as captain as a junior and senior.
“Playing a sport has taught me to push myself to new limits, challenge my mental and physical abilities, and brought me lifelong friends,” Quirk said. “Those are just a few things I want to bring to the table for the girls team. I want to make sure they challenge themselves, achieve whatever goal they want, and are happy at the end of the season.”
At this point, no assistant coaches are in place. Peloquin said he is working on that.
Practices for the 2021 season will start Aug. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.