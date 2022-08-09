The White Bear Lake Legion baseball team finished with a 9-7 record.
Two members, Kaden Johnson and Kyle Gibson, were selected for the state Legion all-star game played last weekend, reported coach Cory Hazard.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The White Bear Lake Legion baseball team finished with a 9-7 record.
Two members, Kaden Johnson and Kyle Gibson, were selected for the state Legion all-star game played last weekend, reported coach Cory Hazard.
Gibson posted a .381 batting average, .449 on-base-percentage, and .997 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage). Johnson hit .362 with a .516 on-base-percentage and .963 OPS.
The pitchers were Ben McCrady with 18.3 innings and a 2.29 earned-run-average; Connor Staley, 19.3 innings and 3.26 ERA; Noah Jacka, 17.3 innings and 3.65 ERA; and Matt Kaehler, 15.3 innings and 4.57 ERA.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
June 21 is the longest day of the year and official astronomical start of summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of summer. What activity are you most excited about?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.