Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.