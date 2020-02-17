The White Bear Lake wrestlers reached the semifinals of the Section 4AA tournament Friday.
Seeded No. 3, the Bears defeated Roseville Area 47-27, then lost to Mounds View 46-24, at Mounds View, finishing 13-9 in duals.
Winning against Roseville were Dov Nathanson at 106, Tyler Brock at 120, Josh Powell any 132, Sean Woods-Lipscomb at 138, Monte Collins at 160, Imeleyo Stanton at 182, Matt Sloan at 195, Nick Kastner at 220 and Luke Prokosch at 225.
Against Mounds View, earning points were Brock, Powell, Dyson Strate at 145, Sloan and Kastner.
Next for the Bears is section individuals Saturday at Stillwater.
