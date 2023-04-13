Awards and leaders for White Bear Lake winter sports teams are as follows.
HOCKEY, BOYS
White Bear Lake’s conference champion team had five all-conference picks, headed by Nolan Roed, who was named team Most Valuable Player, and Joe Belisle, named conference Defenseman of the Year. The Bears were 20-6 overall and 10-2 in the Suburban East Conference. Named all-SEC squad were senior forwards Aiden Welch and Brady Borgestad, senior defenseman Belisle, junior forward Roed, and sophomore goalie Leo Gabriel. Honorable mentions went to seniors Grady Gallatin and Charlie Olsen, and sophomores Jack Stanius and Will Distad. Other team awards went to Gabriel (top rookie), sophomore Noah Norman (most improved), senior Michael Delaney (most determined), Gallatin (leadership) and Belisle (Herb Brooks). Top scorers (goals-assists-points) were Roed (24-31-55), Welch (21-30-51), sophomore Jack Stanius (11-22-33), Borgestad (13-19-32), Belisle (8-16-24) and Olsen (10-10-20). Gabriel posted a .904 save percentage and 2.23 goals-against. Roed also led in scoring last year with 19-21-40.
GYMNASTICS
White Bear Lake gymnasts earning all-Section 4AA honors were junior Gracyn Lehner and sophomores Addy Mueller and Josie Mlejnek. Mueller made the all-Suburban East honor list. Getting honorable mentions were Mueller, Lehner, and Mlejnek, senior Elaera Knutson, junior Rachel Proffitt and seventh-grader Grace Mueller. The Bears had a 4-4 record. Their top score was 136.325 at the section for second place. Top individual scores were: all-around, Lehner 35.625, Addy Mueller 34.7 and Mlejnek 34.1; vault, Lehner 9.225, Addy Mueller 8.925 and Proffitt 8.7; bars, Addy Mueller 8.85, Lehner 8.625 and Mlejnek 8.45; beam, Lehner 9.025, Mlejnek 8.85 and Proffitt 8.7; and floor, Lehner 9.45, Mlejnek 8.975 and Grace Mueller 8.9.
BASKETBALL, GIRLS
White Bear Lake had three players on the all-Northwest Suburban Conference team after placing second with a 15-3 record and posting an overall 22-5 record. They are Blessing Adebisi, senior center; Jordyn Schmittdiel, junior forward; and Heidi Barber, junior forward. Getting honorable mentions were Cami Bachmeier, junior guard; Addison Post, sophomore guard; and Abby O’Brien, sophomore guard. Schmittdiel led the Bears in scoring with 14.5 points per game. Barber averaged 9.6 points, Adebisi 8.3, Post 6.4and O’Brien 5.8. Adebisi was the top rebounder. Among part-time varsity players, Anna Summerhouse averaged 7.0 in 10 games and Sarah Poepard 6.8 in 14 games.
HOCKEY, GIRLS
The top three scorers for White Bear Lake were Amanda Smythe with 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points, Talia Domschot (7-15-22) and Ava Johnson (10-6-16). Maya Marston, senior goalie in her fourth season, compiled a .910 save percentage and 2.92 goals-against-average. The Bears were 9-17 overall and 5-11 in the SEC.
