The White Bear Press invited local spring sports athletes, through their coaches via e-mail, to comment on the unprecedented loss of an entire season due to the pandemic, aiong with what they did while still hoping to compete, and how they handled distance learning. Here are some reactions.
Madeline Verkerke, Bear senior who was part of a 4x800 team that placed second in the state last year, accepted painful loss of her senior season. “I understood that what is happening around the world right now is bigger than having a spring sports season. I would have loved to practice every day with my teammates and see my coaches, but I am just happy we are all safe and healthy … While I had hoped we would get a season, I knew the odds were very slim.”Verkerke, who runs 400 and 800, did daily workouts and ran mock time trials, determined, she said, to improve despite having no season. She plans to run at Minnesota-Duluth.
Logan Tanttu, one of the Bear track team’s top runners (400, 800, 1600), said. “I was really excited about the 4x800 at state because we had a full senior-loaded relay and we were expecting to break the (school) record.” Tanttu worked out on his own, and with teammates in small groups, and they discussed workouts in group chats. “It really bummed me out to not be able to do one last race after working hard all for years to get my final season with my team.” He plans to keep running at North Central College.
Leo Bustos, senior who helped Mahtomedi win the state baseball title in 2018, making the all-tournament team, said, “I was devastated that the season was canceled, but fortunate to have three good years and be a part of a state championship team.” A pitcher and outfielder, he said potential was very high for another run at state. Bustos will play at Iowa Western next year, and did some workouts they sent him. He said distance learning was no problem because he had a “senior slide” class schedule.
Mahtomedi shortstop Blake Hogan had “high hopes for the season returning towards summer time,” but lost not only the prep season but also the Legion season, which was canceled nationally. “I was devastated when I found out I wouldn’t be able to play my senior season,” he said. Hogan said his expectations were to “grow our chemistry and win another state title.” He plans to continue in baseball at St. Mary’s University. About distance learning, he said it was “difficult” adapting. “Not being in the classroom face to face was different, but I was able to manage it.”
Peyton Irsfeld, Mahtomedi track senior, said, “At first I was only thinking about myself and my problems, and then I realized that this is for the greater good and to protect those most vulnerable.” Irsfeld, who was aiming for state finals in shot and disc, followed workouts from his coaches, from YouTube, and from at St. Olaf, his college choice. He said distance learning “isn’t ideal,” but credited most of the teachers for a great job “being understanding, patient, and flexible.”
Isaac Maruyama, Bears track captain, said, “I’m trying to focus on the positives. While it's very disappointing to miss out on meets and set new personal records, my favorite part about running has always been having fun with the team. I am still working out with my teammates. We run in small groups, and it's essentially like summer training has started early.”
Lauren Eckerle, Bears sophomore who was part of a state runner-up 4x800 team last year, reflected, “I have a lot of senior friends from track, as well as my other sports. I was really looking forward to getting to run in relays with some of the seniors this year.” She occasionally ran with a teammate at the track until the stay-at-home order came, then did workouts sent by coaches. Distance learning went well, she said, usually taking only a couple hours a day. “I miss seeing my friends every day, but it is nice to be able to work at my own pace,” she said.
Bears lacrosse coach Brandon Husak responded for his players. He was touched by a text message sent a senior “in the middle of the night, out of the blue.” It read: ”it just feels like we have no closure to high school lacrosse. I just don’t know how or if we will ever get it.” Husak added that seniors have always been able to address their team after the last game “usually with tears in their eyes” which they’ll miss this year. “That culmination of emotions is closure,” he said, “These kids have gone through a lot, and everything fell out the bottom for them. They played their last game without knowing it.”
