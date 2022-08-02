Kaity Wightman has resigned as White Bear Lake softball coach, on the heels of two outstanding seasons by the Bears.
“I actually decided right before the season began that this would be my last year,” said Wightman, head coach since 2011.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Kaity Wightman has resigned as White Bear Lake softball coach, on the heels of two outstanding seasons by the Bears.
“I actually decided right before the season began that this would be my last year,” said Wightman, head coach since 2011.
“My springs/summers have revolved around softball ever since I was 10, and I have gotten to the point in my life where I felt like it was time to step away and see what other adventures I can get myself into.”
The Bears were 22-5 in 2022, reaching their first state tournament in 20 years and placing fourth in Class 4A. They were 17-7 in 2021, ending a string of seven losing seasons. Her 2012 team was 16-9.
The Bears are likely to be strong again in 2023 but it will be under a different coach.
“I love White Bear and appreciate everything it has given me,” said Wightman, a realtor and custom home builder, “and will definitely be following along and rooting for them from the sidelines.”
Softball and baseball are the two head coaching vacancies that need to be filled for the coming school year, said Brian Pelloquin, activities director. Steve Henry, baseball coach for five years, also resigned.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
June 21 is the longest day of the year and official astronomical start of summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of summer. What activity are you most excited about?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.