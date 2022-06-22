Five White Bear Lake girls lacrosse players were named to the all-Suburban East Conference team. The Bears had a 7-8 overall record and 5-4 in conference. All-SEC picks are senior Shanyn Furlong (defense) and sophomores Jaeda Jensen (attacker), Bev Peterson (midfielder), Zoe Timmons (midfield) and Bella Kuyava (defense). Peterson got the team Most Valuable Player award. Jensen led in scoring with 36 goals and eight assists for 44 points, followed by Peterson (19-6-25) and sophomore Georgia Kodytek (17-1-18). Goalkeeper Mesa McElmury, sophomore, had a .462 save percentage.

