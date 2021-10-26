White Bear Lake boys cross country hosted its second annual Mile Under the Lights event on Saturday night — an outgrowth of an event started last year due to Covid.
Coach Dan Kovacich has been holding an annual mile time trial for 20 years, but last year, due to “an uneventful season” with the pandemic, he decided to make the event something bigger.
He invited the middle school boys to participate along with the varsity and junior varsity, and invited parents to come and cheer for their kids. This year, the girls were invited, too. There were three boys races and two girls races.
“It is a great way to set us up for the section meet,” Kovacich said. “We called it last year the first annual Covid 19 mile under the lights. This year it is called the Mile Under The Lights, or The Meet of Miles.”
The Lions Club concession stand was open. Gary Wilson, volunteer assistant coach, served as announcer while playing music. Tom Paulson, boys track coach, served as timer. Gift bags, supplied by parents, were presented to all participants.
Leading 12 middle school boys were Joseph Wolfe (5:29.2), Cooper Hoel (5:33.6) and Noah Blaisdell (5:48.2).
Leading 10 junior varsity boys were Andrew Klier (5:25.2), Grant Evans (5:26.9) and Gavin Gerst (5:35.5).
Leading 13 varsity boys were Ernie Mattson (4:26.4), Luke Williams (4:44.2) and AJ Perron (4:49.7).
There were two girls races. Caitlin Porter won the high school race in 5:31. Ami Nachtsheim won the junior varsity race in 6:03.9. There were approximately 12 runners in each.
Both boys and girls will run in Section 4AAA on Wednesday at the University of Minnesota’s Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.