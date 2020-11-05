Savoring the chance to run against the top teams in the state, the White Bear Lake boys placed seventh of 20 invited teams in an unofficial state meet, the TCRC XC Challenge, on Friday.
“The boys ran their best race of the season,” said Gary Wilson, who coached them as a club team the last two weeks in a volunteer capacity because paid coaches are not allowed to coach after the regular season.
The Bear girls placed ninth. Both teams were section runners-up in the Section 4AA meet and received invitations to the TCRC event.
Prior Lake was boys champion in the large school division with 89 points, followed by Stillwater 109 and Wayzata 143 for top three among 20 invited teams.
Mounds View was eighth and Roseville 12th as the Suburban East Conference had four of the top 12 teams.
The top three girls teams were Edina with 79 points, Minnetonka 117, and Highland Park 128. The Bears were ninth with 310 among 20 invited teams.
Stillwater had both individual champions: Ethan Vargas in 15:54 and Analee Weaver in 17:04.
Twin Cities Runners Company organized the event after the MSHSL called off all fall state competitions due to concerns about the pandemic.
The Bears were grateful for the chance to run in the TCRC XC Challenge.
“We heard about it a couple days before our section. It was a very good opportunity for us, to run one more race,” said the girls' leader, Melanie Pankow, who’s run in four MSHSL state meets.
“It definitely would have been weird not to have a state meet. Running there was different from other state races but we were very excited to be there. I think we did pretty well as a team.”
Trevor Locke, a senior, led the Bear boys, placing 20th (16:22), and junior Ernie Mattson was right behind in 22nd (16:23).
Zachary Thomas was 51st (16:47), Luke Williams 56th (16:49), Ben McLaughlin 59th (16:49), Michael Hoffman 103rd (17:25), and Tony Perfetti 109th (17:29).
Wilson related an anecdote provided by Mattson. In the last kilometer, the Bears’ No. 2 runner heard someone scream “ERNIE, GO-O-O-O!” which he said spurred him on.
“It was after the race that I realized the person behind that scream was my captain, Zach Thomas, racing just a hundred meters behind me,” Mattson told Wilson.
“The strength he had to motivate his teammates while suffering through his own race perfectly embodies who we are as a team.”
Thomas ran a personal best by 30 seconds despite not feeling for the last two weeks, Wilson noted.
The Bears graduated five of the top seven from last year’s state seventh-place team and came back with another strong year. Coach Dan Kovacich, who attended the Atwater meet said, “I could not be more proud of what these young men did this year.”
Pankow led the Bear girls, placing 31st (19:03). Claire Schneider was 81st (19:52), Lily Schneider 85th (19:58.1), Anna Ryan 86th (19:58.4), Natalie Andres 92nd (20:07), Maggie Blanding 108th (20:38), and Madelyn Bystrom 127th (20:59)
The Bear girls were coached by Mike Andres, one of the parents. Their normal coach is Patricia Percival.
