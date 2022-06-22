White Bear Lake baseball had two all-conference players: Derrick Smith, senior pitcher/first baseman, and Kaden Johnson, junior outfielder.
Honorable mentions went to juniors Aiden Welch and Noah Jacka, both pitcher/outfielders.
The Bears had a 4-15 conference record and 7-15 overall.
Smith compiled a 2-4 record and 3.32 earned run average in 40 innings, striking out 59.
Johnson led with a .354 batting average, notching eight doubles, two triples, 10 RBI’s, 11 runs, 12 walks, and a .455 on-base-percentage.
Next-highest averages were by juniors Jack Setterlund (.273) and Kyle Gibson (.261). Setterlund led with 14 runs. Gibson led with 12 RBI’s. Smith had just six hits and a .125 average but led with 15 walks. Tim Boncher, a junior, had the team’s lone home run, a grand slam, and batted .255 with nine RBI’s.
Jacka was 3-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 innings. Setterlund was 2-2 in 14 innings with an ERA of 6.00 and 11 strikeouts.
