White Bear Lake’s athletic teams strapped on their cleats, sneakers, helmets and/or goggles Monday to start two weeks of practice prior to 2023 season openers. Following is a rundown.
The Bears football team, coached by Ryan Bartlett, is coming off a 7-3 season with one playoff win. Returning starters including leading pass rusher Aiden Akins and leading rusher Casein Lipscomb. The Bears will open at Minnetonka on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Bear girls tennis is coming of its best season (14-8) in many years, under coach Marla Menne. Leaders are returning all-conference players Tally Domschot and Elia Groneberg. The Bears will open Aug. 25 at Pine City.
Bear girls soccer has averaged 11 wins over the last seven years, and was 13-5 last year. They bring back the top two scorers, Jenna Maloy and Becca Smith, among several starters. Coached are John Dierkhising and Dave Ashley. The opener is Aug. 24 at Centennial.
The boys soccer team, under coach Karl Jende, returns a dozen starters from an 8-6-2 team, including goalkeeper Kyle Christensen, who allowed just 1.16 goals per game. The Bears open at home Aug. 24 against Maple Grove.
The boys cross country squad has gone to state in 13 of coach Dan Kovacich’s first 20 seasons although they just missed last year, placing fourth in the conference and third in the section. Top three will be all-stater Luke Williams, Isaac Kolstad and Vaughn Larson. They open Sept. 1 at Rosemount.
Girls cross country, coached by Christine Thomas, took third in the section in 2022. Rosie Sommers and Clara Kolstad are returning all-conference runners. They will open Sept. 1 at Rosemount.
The volleyball team, under coach Michelle Leverty, was 14-15 last year but 1-8 in conference. Returning are leading hitter Kylie Gustafson and digger Kailey Geiske. The Bears open Aug. 24 at Minneapolis Roosevelt.
The swim team under coach Tia Quirk, which had a young roster with no dual meet wins or state qualifiers, will open at the conference relays Aug. 24 at Cottage Grove.
