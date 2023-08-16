Luke

Luke Williams is a returning all-state cross country runner.

 Ron Engh

White Bear Lake’s athletic teams strapped on their cleats, sneakers, helmets and/or goggles Monday to start two weeks of practice prior to 2023 season openers. Following is a rundown.

The Bears football team, coached by Ryan Bartlett, is coming off a 7-3 season with one playoff win. Returning starters including leading pass rusher Aiden Akins and leading rusher Casein Lipscomb. The Bears will open at Minnetonka on Thursday, Aug. 31.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.