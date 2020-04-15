abe

Abe Townley, St. Cloud State, swimming the 50 freestyle.

 St. Cloud State photo

Abe Townley, former all-state swimmer for White Bear Lake, placed 15th in the NCAA Division II nationals in the 50 freestyle, as a freshman for St. Cloud State, March 13 in Geneva, OH, earning All-America status. His time was 20.44 in the finals, which were completed before the rest of the meet was canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. He set a Huskies record of 20.00 in the prelims. Townley qualified for nationals at the conference meet in February with a 20.23 time in prelims before placing fourth in the finals with 20.45. With the Bears, Townley placed third in the state meet in 2017 with 50.8. He returned to swimming with the Huskies this year after two years away from the sport.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.