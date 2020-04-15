Wyatt Newpower recently completed his four-year Division I hockey career with some high notes and honors. Then a searing disappointment. Then a dream realized.
“Today I signed my first professional contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets organization,” the 2016 White Bear Lake graduate announced Saturday. “I signed with their AHL team, the Cleveland Monsters, for the 2020-2021 season.”
The 6-4, 205-pound defenseman for University of Connecticut is majoring in sociology. His ultimate goal is to work in federal law enforcement, but first was hoping for a shot at pro hockey. That opportunity came Saturday, although it’s on hold due to the COVIS-19 pandemic.
“Due to the current status of this virus and the (NHL season suspended), things have kind of came to a pause,” Newpower said.
Newpower had two strong seasons as a junior and senior, after not accomplishing much his first two seasons. He picked up two significant Hockey East honors and was looking forward to his first college playoff game.
UConn clinched a playoff spot when it beat Boston University 6-1 on Feb. 22. It followed up with an upset of No. 8-ranked UMass-Amherst 3-2 on Feb. 28. In the win over UMass, at home on Senior Night, with his parents in town among a big crowd, Newpower assisted on the game-winning goal, scored by his roommate Kale Howarth, with 8.7 seconds left.
“It just felt like time stopped for a quick second,” Newpower said, “and us seniors took a look around and were able to tell ourselves, ‘We helped build this.’”
The Huskies lost their last two games and finished 15-14-4 but were in the playoffs. They were slated to face Maine in a best-of-three series. But that was called off, along with all NCAA sports for the rest of the school year, due to the pandemic.
“When we first found out that everything was canceled, it felt like a giant weight was crushing you,” Newpower said. “To see my fellow seniors have our careers ended so abruptly, with absolutely nothing we can do, it was just really hard.”
Newpower had not been included on the playoff roster his first two years and missed last year’s playoffs due to illness, so missing the opportunity was indeed a crusher.
After those two big wins, Newpower was the subject of a feature article in the Hartford Courant. It focused on the fact he played only 15 of 36 games his sophomore season, after which he had a heart-to-heart with coach Mike Cavanaugh.
Newpower told the Courant: “I walked in there and said, ‘Listen, I want to be coached by you guys, and I want your help.’ And he (Cavanaugh) said, ‘OK, you need to take this next step.’” Cavanaugh responded by telling Newpower he had not been very “coachable.”
Newpower accepted the challenge. He was on campus that summer and the next for a four-day-a-week regimen of weight training, footwork, speed work and yoga, along with playing in a summer league. “The next year, he was a different player,” Cavanaugh told the Courant.
Newpower became a top-line defenseman who could score, too, notching 36 goals in 68 games his last two seasons. A teammate, junior Adam Karahick, told the Courant that Newpower “has been our rock, for sure,” as a leader on the ice. Newpower was named Hockey East’s top defenseman this year and was included on the Hockey East All-Stars as a second-team pick.
At White Bear Lake, Newpower was a four-year starter for coach Tim Sager. He tallied 18 goals and 54 assists in his career, was twice named SEC Defenseman of the Year, and was team captain, MVP and an All-Metro East pick as a senior, according to his UConn bio.
Newpower said Chris Anderson, coach of the Bears defensemen, was a huge influence on his game. They stay in touch, especially as his brother Sam has been coached by Anderson the last three years.
With Sam graduating this year, it was the end of a tenure of 21 straight years with a Newpower wearing orange and black at some level, Wyatt pointed out. Luke Newpower graduated in 2013 and Morgan Newpower in 2017. The youngest, Jenna, a sophomore, doesn’t play, but was a manager on the boys’ team.
Newpower went straight to UConn with no sojourn to juniors hockey. He was spotted by a Philadelphia Flyers scout who knew one of the UConn coaches, Joe Pereira. The UConn staff got him into a spring tournament in Boston to check him out and liked his potential.
As for UConn, he has nothing but good things to say.
“I have really had the ability to better myself in every aspect of life,” he said.
The relationships with players and coaches were paramount, he noted. “There is absolutely nothing better than have 26 brothers with you at school that always have your back. I am beyond thankful that UConn gave me the ability to live that dream.”
