Mike Baumann, pitcher from Mahtomedi who broke into Major League Baseball last September with the Baltimore Orioles, has made the squad again in 2022. Through Sunday, Baumann has appeared in four games as a reliever, allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He picked up a win against Milwaukee on April 11 when he worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out three, in a 2-0 win. He took losses against Oakland on April 19 and Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. The 26-year-old right-hander was drafted by the Orioles in 2017 after a college career with Jacksonville (FL).

