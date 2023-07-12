mike

Mike Baumann

 Baltimore Orioles photo

Mike Baumann, Baltimore Orioles pitcher from Mahtomedi who’s making a big impact in his third major league season, enjoyed his lone home visit of 2023 with the club last weekend.

The Orioles thumped the Twins in three straight games at Target Field, improving to 54-35, two games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the American League East, heading into the all-star break.

