Mike Baumann, Baltimore Orioles pitcher from Mahtomedi who’s making a big impact in his third major league season, enjoyed his lone home visit of 2023 with the club last weekend.
The Orioles thumped the Twins in three straight games at Target Field, improving to 54-35, two games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the American League East, heading into the all-star break.
Baumann made just one appearance in the series and retired only one of three batter he faced, but the first half of the season overall went very well for him.
The 27-year-old right-handed middle reliever has a 5-0 won-lost record while appearing in 40 games, most on the Orioles staff. He has struck out 45 batters in 42 innings and posted a 4.07 earned-run-average, allowing 30 hits, including four homers, and 25 walks.
This promises to be his first full big league season, after making his debut with a late-season call-up in 2021, then spending on two months of 2022 season (April and September) with the Orioles, and four months in the minors. He came back strong in spring training this year.
On Friday night, in Baltimore’s 10-inning, 3-1 win over the Twins, Baumann relieved starter Cole Irwin, who was leading 1-0, with one out in the seventh, after Kyle Farmer hit a double. Baumann gave up a single to Will Castro that knocked in Farmer to tie the score. He got Alex Kiriloff on a fly ball, then walked Christian Vazquez. Manager Brandon Hyde brought in Danny Coulumbe, who got the third out on a grounder, stranding the two runners Baumann was responsible for.
Baltimore completed the sweep 6-2 Saturday and 15-2 Sunday. Baumann was not called upon in either game.
The Twins won two of three in Baltimore the previous weekend. Baumann pitched a scoreless inning during Minnesota’s 1-0 win on July 1, allowing one walk and striking out two batters. Those are the only six games the Twins will have with Baltimore.
Baumann allowed no runs in the five games where he was credited with the win, meaning he was pitcher of record when the Orioles took the lead for good.
Those wins were against the Chicago White Sox, 6-3, on April 14 (two-thirds inning, two strikeouts, no hits, one walk); Chicago again, 8-4, on April 16 (two innings, no hits, one walk, two strikeouts); Toronto, 8-3, on May 21 (1 2/3 innings, no hits, no walks, one strikeout); the New York Yankees, 9-6, on May 24 (one 1-2-3 inning, no strikeouts); and Seattle, 6-4, on June 24 (one 1-2-3 inning, two strikeouts).
A rugged 6-foot-4, 240-pound athlete who played offensive line for the Zephyr football team, Baumann currently has a 7-4 career record and 5.00 ERA in 57 games. His top recorded speed is 96 mph.
The Orioles, after a dismal four-year stretch in which they went 178-368, turned it around in 2022, going 83-79, and continue to trend upward this year.
Baumann, interviewed by The Athletic in early May, commented about his team: “There’s a lot of talent. A lot of young talent. A lot of great veteran leadership. And it’s a group that knows what they’re capable for doing, and ready to show the league that, and the fans around the country that.”
Upon his graduation from MHS in 2014, Baumann was drafted by the Twins in the 34th round, but chose to attend the University of Jacksonville. After three impressive seasons with Jacksonville, he was drafted by the Orioles in the third round in 2017.
Editor’s note: another Mahtomedi graduate, Sean Hjelle, has pitched in 11 games for San Francisco this season while shuttling back and forth from the Giants to their triple-A club. We’ll have a report next week.
