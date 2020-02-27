Mahtomedi coasted into the Section 4AAA semifinals defeating Fridley 87-67 at home Wednesday evening. The No. 3 seeded Zephyrs (20-7) face No. 2 Hill-Murray (19-7) on Saturday, 5 p.m., at East Ridge High School. In the other semifinal, No. 1 DeLaSalle (22-4) faces No. 4 Totino-Grace (13-13) at 7 p.m. Saley Underwood netted 17 points, Zoey Washington 16 and Zoie Centers 14 for the Zephyrs, who had 11 players score. Julia Salmen was next with eight. Cadence Hansen drilled 33 points and Ah’Janay Yancy 21 for Fridley (10-13).

