The Mahtomedi Zephyrs downed the Tartan Titans 76-47 on Friday evening at Tartan. Zoie Centers netted 14 points, Ella Hronski 13, Zoey Washington 11 and Sonya Potthoff eight for the Zephyrs (6-1), who had 11 players score. Makayla Harris pumped in 24 points for Tartan (1-6).

