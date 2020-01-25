The Mahtomedi Zephyrs trailed by 14 points in the second half but surged to defeat Hastings 69-68 at home Friday evening. Julia Salmen sank 16 points, including a big 3-pointer with a minute left. Ella Hronski added 13 points for the Zephyrs (13-3), while Zoey Washington, Anna Raney, and Zoie Centers supplied nine each. The Zephyrs overcame a 35-point outburst by Mallory Brake, who is the Raiders all-time leader in points (about 2,300) and rebounds (about 1,500). Lily Nuytten added 18 points for Hastings (6-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.